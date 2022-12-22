Has Performance Food Group (PFGC) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Performance Food Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Performance Food Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFGC's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PFGC has returned about 31.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -26.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Performance Food Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Penske Automotive (PAG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.1%.

For Penske Automotive, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Performance Food Group belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.2% so far this year, so PFGC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Penske Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved -11.7% year to date.

Performance Food Group and Penske Automotive could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

