Has Performance Food Group (PFGC) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Performance Food Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Performance Food Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFGC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PFGC has returned about 2.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 14%. This means that Performance Food Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR). The stock is up 7.4% year-to-date.

For Kroger, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Performance Food Group belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that PFGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kroger falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.2%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Performance Food Group and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

