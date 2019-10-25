Has Perficient (PRFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Perficient (PRFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PRFT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Perficient is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 8.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PRFT has moved about 73.14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.20% on average. As we can see, Perficient is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PRFT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.69% so far this year, so PRFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PRFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

