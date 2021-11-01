Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Penske Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 10.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PAG has returned about 78.57% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 5.48%. As we can see, Penske Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PAG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.93% so far this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track PAG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

