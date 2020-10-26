Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Penske Automotive Group (PAG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Penske Automotive Group is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 30.10% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PAG has returned 9.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 37.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Penske Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PAG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.32% this year, meaning that PAG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

PAG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

