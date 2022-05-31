Has Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Penske Automotive (PAG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Penske Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Penske Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 16.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PAG has moved about 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -23.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Penske Automotive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dave & Buster's (PLAY). The stock is up 0.1% year-to-date.

In Dave & Buster's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Penske Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.6% this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dave & Buster's falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Penske Automotive and Dave & Buster's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

