Has Penn National Gaming (PENN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Penn National Gaming (PENN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Penn National Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENN's full-year earnings has moved 55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PENN has moved about 115.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.10% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Penn National Gaming is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PENN is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.61% so far this year, meaning that PENN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PENN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

