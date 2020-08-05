Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Peloton Interactive is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 72.63% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PTON has returned 146.51% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 5.09%. This means that Peloton Interactive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PTON is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 63.21% so far this year, so PTON is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PTON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

