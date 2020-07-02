Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Peloton Interactive is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 63.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PTON has gained about 112.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 11.34% on average. This means that Peloton Interactive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.53% so far this year, meaning that PTON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PTON will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

