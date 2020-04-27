Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Peloton Interactive is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 18.41% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PTON has returned about 11.76% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 22.77%. This means that Peloton Interactive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.21% so far this year, so PTON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PTON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.