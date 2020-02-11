Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Peloton Interactive is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 14.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PTON has returned 0.70% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.24% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Peloton Interactive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.56% this year, meaning that PTON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PTON. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

