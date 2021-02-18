Has PDC Energy (PDCE) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of PDC Energy (PDCE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

PDC Energy is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PDCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE's full-year earnings has moved 28.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PDCE has returned 42.47% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 15.58%. This shows that PDC Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PDCE is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.07% so far this year, so PDCE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to PDCE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

