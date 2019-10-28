Has PC-Tel (PCTI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PC-Tel (PCTI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PC-Tel is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PCTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTI's full-year earnings has moved 220% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PCTI has moved about 68.07% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.20%. This means that PC-Tel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PCTI belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.07% so far this year, so PCTI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PCTI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

