Has PC Connection (CNXN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PC Connection (CNXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

PC Connection is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CNXN has gained about 7.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 21.7% on average. This shows that PC Connection is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR). The stock is up 4.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.3% so far this year, so CNXN is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kroger falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track PC Connection and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





