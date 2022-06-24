Has PBF Logistics (PBFX) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

PBF Logistics LP is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PBF Logistics LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBFX's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PBFX has moved about 18.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PBF Logistics LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PBF Energy (PBF). The stock has returned 137.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for PBF Energy's current year EPS has increased 169.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PBF Logistics LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so PBFX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +18.7% year to date.

PBF Logistics LP and PBF Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.