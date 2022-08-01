Has PBF Energy (PBF) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is PBF Energy (PBF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PBF Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 133.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PBF has moved about 157.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 28.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cenovus Energy (CVE). The stock is up 55.4% year-to-date.

For Cenovus Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29% this year, meaning that PBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cenovus Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +45%.

PBF Energy and Cenovus Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

