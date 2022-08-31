Has Paysign (PAYS) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Paysign, Inc. is one of 327 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PAYS has moved about 95.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -24.5%. This shows that Paysign, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Parsons (PSN). The stock has returned 23.1% year-to-date.

For Parsons, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Paysign, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.9% this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Parsons falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 178 stocks and is ranked #138. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -42.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Paysign, Inc. and Parsons as they could maintain their solid performance.





