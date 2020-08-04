Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PayPal Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 7.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PYPL has gained about 82.18% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.68%. This means that PayPal Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PYPL is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 63.47% so far this year, meaning that PYPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PYPL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

