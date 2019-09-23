Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of PayPal Holdings (PYPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PYPL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PayPal Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 7.66% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PYPL has gained about 24.44% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.37%. As we can see, PayPal Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.08% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PYPL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

