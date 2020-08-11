Has Patterson Companies (PDCO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Patterson Companies is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PDCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCO's full-year earnings has moved 19.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PDCO has returned about 35.11% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.48%. This means that Patterson Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PDCO belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.53% so far this year, so PDCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PDCO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

