Has Patterson Companies (PDCO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Patterson Companies (PDCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Patterson Companies is one of 905 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PDCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PDCO has returned 14.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.32% on average. As we can see, Patterson Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PDCO belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.92% so far this year, so PDCO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to PDCO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

