Has Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Paragon 28, Inc. is one of 1160 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paragon 28, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNA's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FNA has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 9.9% on average. This means that Paragon 28, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gamida Cell (GMDA). The stock has returned 48% year-to-date.

In Gamida Cell's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Paragon 28, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19% this year, meaning that FNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gamida Cell belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 540-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved -17.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Paragon 28, Inc. and Gamida Cell as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.