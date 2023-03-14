Has Par Pacific (PARR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Par Petroleum (PARR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Par Petroleum is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Par Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PARR has returned 13.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -5.2%. This shows that Par Petroleum is outperforming its peers so far this year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.8%.

For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Par Petroleum is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, so PARR is performing better in this area.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.

Par Petroleum and YPF Sociedad Anonima could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

