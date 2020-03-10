Has Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Palomar Holdings (PLMR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Palomar Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 839 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PLMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR's full-year earnings has moved 5.88% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PLMR has moved about 0.87% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -20.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Palomar Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PLMR is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14% this year, meaning that PLMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLMR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

