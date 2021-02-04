Has Palatin Technologies (PTN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Palatin Technologies (PTN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Palatin Technologies is one of 978 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTN's full-year earnings has moved 30.77% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PTN has returned about 39.01% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.52%. This shows that Palatin Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PTN is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 444 individual companies and currently sits at #218 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.63% so far this year, so PTN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to PTN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

