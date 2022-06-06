Has Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Packaging Corp. (PKG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Packaging Corp. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 229 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PKG has returned 16.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Packaging Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Titan International (TWI). The stock has returned 69.8% year-to-date.

In Titan International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Packaging Corp. is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.4% so far this year, so PKG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Titan International belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved +5.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Packaging Corp. and Titan International as they could maintain their solid performance.

