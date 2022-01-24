Has Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (PCFBY) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (PCFBY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is one of 139 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCFBY's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PCFBY has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Swire Pacific (SWRAY). The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Swire Pacific's current year EPS has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 56.9% so far this year, so PCFBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Swire Pacific, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #247. The industry has moved -16% so far this year.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. and Swire Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.