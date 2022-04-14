Has Owens & Minor (OMI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Owens & Minor (OMI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Owens & Minor is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Owens & Minor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMI's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OMI has gained about 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4% on average. This shows that Owens & Minor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17%.

Over the past three months, Patterson Cos.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Owens & Minor belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.9% this year, meaning that OMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Patterson Cos. falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Owens & Minor and Patterson Cos. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.