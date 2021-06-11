Has Owens Corning (OC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Owens Corning (OC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Owens Corning is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OC's full-year earnings has moved 22.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, OC has gained about 30.65% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 18.48%. This means that Owens Corning is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OC belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.74% so far this year, meaning that OC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track OC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

