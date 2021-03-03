Has Ovintiv (OVV) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ovintiv (OVV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ovintiv is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OVV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OVV's full-year earnings has moved 391.76% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OVV has gained about 72.35% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 16.42%. This shows that Ovintiv is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, OVV belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.49% this year, meaning that OVV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track OVV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

