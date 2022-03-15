Has Oriental Land (OLCLY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Oriental Land (OLCLY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oriental Land is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oriental Land is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLCLY's full-year earnings has moved 85.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, OLCLY has moved about 10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 19.5% on average. This means that Oriental Land is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, SP Plus (SP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

Over the past three months, SP Plus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Oriental Land is a member of the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.9% this year, meaning that OLCLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SP Plus, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #231. The industry has moved -12.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Oriental Land and SP Plus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

