Has OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OReilly Automotive is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 205 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 27.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ORLY has returned about 5.63% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 37.62%. This shows that OReilly Automotive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORLY belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.86% so far this year, so ORLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on ORLY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

