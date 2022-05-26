Has Orbia Advance (MXCHY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is one of 241 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXCHY's full-year earnings has moved 93.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MXCHY has returned 3.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 3.4%. As we can see, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Mercer International (MERC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.9%.

Over the past three months, Mercer International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 69.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19% this year, meaning that MXCHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mercer International, however, belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR and Mercer International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.