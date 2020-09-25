Has OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. OPKO Health (OPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OPK and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

OPKO Health is one of 902 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.99% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OPK has returned about 108.84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.24%. This means that OPKO Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.54% so far this year, so OPK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to OPK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

