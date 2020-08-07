Has OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OPKO Health is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 110.10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 284.69% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.78% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 97 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.90% this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on OPK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

