Has OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OPK and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

OPKO Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 16.51% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, OPK has moved about 305.10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.87% so far this year, so OPK is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to OPK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

