Has OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of OPKO Health (OPK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OPKO Health is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPK's full-year earnings has moved 9.17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OPK has gained about 55.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.80% on average. As we can see, OPKO Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, OPK belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.69% this year, meaning that OPK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on OPK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

