Has OneMain Holdings (OMF) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OneMain Holdings is one of 840 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMF's full-year earnings has moved 5.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, OMF has gained about 79.25% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 19.04%. This means that OneMain Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, OMF belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.23% so far this year, meaning that OMF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to OMF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

