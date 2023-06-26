Has Omnicom Group (OMC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Omnicom (OMC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Omnicom is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 333 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Omnicom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OMC has returned 14.2% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 8%. As we can see, Omnicom is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 152.6%.

The consensus estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 23.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Omnicom belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.4% this year, meaning that OMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Opendoor Technologies Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 192 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.9%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Omnicom and Opendoor Technologies Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

