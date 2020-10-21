Has Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OLLI and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 10.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, OLLI has returned 42.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3.79% on average. This means that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.28% so far this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OLLI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

