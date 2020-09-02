Has Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 30.08% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OLLI has moved about 44.88% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.27%. This means that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.89% this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to OLLI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.