Has Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OLLI and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 172 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 44.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, OLLI has moved about 63.57% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -6.13% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, OLLI belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.74% so far this year, so OLLI is performing better in this area.

OLLI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

