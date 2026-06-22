Has Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is one of 99 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO's full-year earnings has moved 119.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ECO has returned about 55.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heartland Express (HTLD). The stock is up 59.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Heartland Express' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 111.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.7% this year, meaning that ECO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Heartland Express belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +41.6% year to date.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and Heartland Express could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.