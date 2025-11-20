Has OI Glass (OI) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. O-I Glass (OI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

O-I Glass is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, OI has moved about 17.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Standex International (SXI) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.4%.

Over the past three months, Standex International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.9% so far this year, so OI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Standex International belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +5.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track O-I Glass and Standex International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standex International Corporation (SXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

