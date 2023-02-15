Has OI Glass (OI) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has O-I Glass (OI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

O-I Glass is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OI has returned about 32.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.7% on average. As we can see, O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Reliance Steel (RS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.7%.

Over the past three months, Reliance Steel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Reliance Steel falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.1%.

O-I Glass and Reliance Steel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.