Has OI Glass (OI) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. O-I Glass (OI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

O-I Glass is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, OI has returned 32.3% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 22.2%. As we can see, O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tenaris S.A. (TS). The stock has returned 41.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tenaris S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #17. The industry has moved +21.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to O-I Glass and Tenaris S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.