Has OGE Energy (OGE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has OGE Energy (OGE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

OGE Energy is one of 108 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OGE Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGE's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, OGE has gained about 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that OGE Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Vistra Corp. (VST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for Vistra Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, OGE Energy is a member of the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.4% this year, meaning that OGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Vistra Corp. is also part of the same industry.

OGE Energy and Vistra Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

