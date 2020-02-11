Has Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (SCU) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (SCU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is one of 840 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCU's full-year earnings has moved 0.32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SCU has returned about 22.44% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.60% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SCU is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.71% so far this year, meaning that SCU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track SCU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.