Has Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OAS' full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OAS has returned 40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 38.6% on average. This shows that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Delek US Holdings (DK). The stock is up 122.8% year-to-date.

For Delek US Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 624.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Oasis Petroleum Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 65.9% so far this year, so OAS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Delek US Holdings, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +40.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Delek US Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.