Has NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 20.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NXPI has returned about 22.25% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.81% on average. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NXPI is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.04% so far this year, so NXPI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

